The property remains under police guard as investigative and forensic work is carried out inside.

Emergency services were called to the house at 6.30am yesterday and a 33-year-old woman, named by friends as Danielle Louise, was pronounced dead.

A house on Edenthorpe Dell, Owlthorpe, Sheffield, is sealed off this morning following the death of a 33-year-old woman at the property (Photo: David Kessen)

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and spent yesterday in police custody.

An update on the progression of the investigation has not yet been provided by South Yorkshire Police, but last night the force said: “There is a cordon in place on Edenthorpe Dell while officers carry out their work and members of the public are being asked to avoid the area.”

It added that Danielle’s family had been informed of the tragedy and ‘is being supported by specially trained officers’.

Danielle Louise was pronounced dead in a house in Edenthorpe Dell, Owlthorpe, Sheffield, yesterday