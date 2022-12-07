A man suspected of approaching groups of youngsters on their way to school in Sheffield has been questioned by police.

Officers say they have spoken to the man after concerns were raised by residents in and around Ecclesfield about a man in a car stopping and approaching people as they headed to school.

It follows investigations by South Yorkshire Police’s Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team, and its officers are also stepping up patrols in response to the concerns.

They said in a statement: “We have received a number of reports from members of the public raising concerns about a man in a car approaching groups of people on their way to school in the Ecclesfield area of Sheffield. We want to reassure local residents that we are aware of concerns and that the person has now been identified and spoken to.

A man suspected of approaching groups of youngsters on their way to school has been questioned by police, who are stepping up patrols in Ecclesfield as a result. PIcture shows officers on patrol in Sheffield

“Whilst to date we have not gathered any evidence to suggest that any crimes have taken place, we understand how concerning these incidents and reports can be for local people. We are delivering extra patrols to provide reassurance, and have visited the schools which have raised concerns and provided advice to parents.

“We would encourage anyone who notices anything suspicious or has any concerns to get in touch, and report it to police so we can build up a full picture of what’s happening.”

It is the latest report in the city of people in cars approaching people on their way to schools

In October, officers from Sheffield South West neighbourhood policing team issued advice to parents in Ecclesall, after reports of men in cars approaching schoolchildren outside a number of schools in that part of the city, according to reports received by police.

And the previous month it was reported that schools including Notre Dame High School and High Storrs School had warned parents about two older men in a blue Ford car apparently approaching children on their way home.