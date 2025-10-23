There have been no arrests yet over reports of a ‘prowler’ menacing students living in shared houses in Sheffield, police have confirmed.

This month, The Star reported how young women living in terraced houses on Stalker Lees Road, Harland Road and Pomona Street, off Ecclesall Road, are being plagued by frightening behaviour caused by an unknown man calling at night.

A man caught on CCTV in the early hours of August 1, 2025, snooping behind homes in the Stalker Lees Road area. Many images and videos like this were shared among residents in the area on a WhatsApp group set up as a kind of neighbourhood watch. | Submitted

Incidents include a man hammering on doors late at night, following young people as they walk home and playing pornography or screaming noises on a phone outside windows.

One young woman told The Star how they woke up one night in July to find a man had scaled her home so he could peer in through her first-storey window.

Following a number of incidents in July, August and September, as well as The Star’s report on October 8, South Yorkshire Police today (October 21) confirmed they officers are yet to make any arrests in connection with the ‘prowler.’

A neighbourhood watch WhatsApp group was set up for residents to report what they had seen. These screenshots show a man climbing to look in through a window in the dark, before filming the house from the street. | Submitted

Earlier this month, Inspector Nikolaus Dodsworth, from Sheffield North West neighbourhood policing team, said: “We are aware of a number of reports of a man acting in an inappropriate manner around this area of the city. We know this will cause some concern in the residents that live in the area, and we are currently investigating all reports we have received.

“A dedicated officer from our neighbourhood policing team has been allocated to these reports, and is currently working with partners such as Sheffield City Council to complete CCTV enquiries and checks to obtain any images that will help identify the offender.

“Our officers are also conducting house to house enquiries and obtaining any CCTV in the properties. As well as conducting highly visible and plain clothed patrols and operations, with officers specifically looking for people who may be acting suspiciously. Sheffield Council sustainable community patrols have also been arranged in the area.

“Facial recognition checks are being conducted on any images we have obtained, and we currently have active appeals for information live across the force’s social media channels.

“In addition, we are working with University of Sheffield and regularly have officers hosting crime prevention stalls in and around university buildings, with officers available to listen and offer advice where they can.

“If local residents do see anything that looks suspicious, please do continue to report it to us, so we can build on information and act accordingly.”

One woman affected was a mother whose daughter moved into a student home in July and was subject to harassment in just a day.

She told The Star: “The day after she moved in a man came hammering on her door. He came back another day playing porn outside her window.

“The front doors of these houses often lead to living rooms converted into bedrooms. These poor girls are being traumatised.

“We asked around and it’s historic and prolific. A lot of girls have very specific and similar experiences.

“I feel young people are treated like they are overreacting.

“I’m not going to criticise police because their resources are what they are and they did increase foot patrols. But they didn’t even come out for my daughter’s case. They aren’t going to catch him by responding months after the incident.”