Published 21st Oct 2025, 13:36 BST
A police search has been mounted for a missing prisoner who absconded from HMP Lindholme.

Noel Ward, who is also known as John Ward, Patrick Noel Christopher Ward, Noel Coke and Noel James Coyle, is wanted after absconding from HMP Hatfield on October 8.

Missing prisoner Noel Wardplaceholder image
Missing prisoner Noel Ward | SYP

The 39-year-old was serving a sentence for conspiracy to defraud and was released on temporary licence but failed to report back to the prison at the given date and time.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Since this time, officer have been carrying out extensive enquiries to trace Ward. We are now asking for help from anyone has seen or spoken to him recently, or knows where he may be staying.”

Ward is described as a white man, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, with brown, short hair and stubble.

SYP added: “If you see Ward, please do not approach him but instead call 999.

“If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact us via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101.”

HMP Lindholmeplaceholder image
HMP Lindholme

Quote investigation number 14/177145/25 when you get in touch.

The SYP online portal can be accessed here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

