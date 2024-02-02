Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman has been charged with driving over the prescribed limit, following a two-vehicle collision on a major Rotherham road earlier this week.

South Yorkshire Police were called at 3.48pm on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 to reports of a road traffic collision on East Bawtry Road in the Whiston area of Rotherham

A force spokesperson told The Star: "It was reported that a red Ford Focus collided with a grey Toyota Yaris.

"Officers alongside the ambulance service attended and East Bawtry Road was closed for a short period of time while emergency services completed their work. No-one involved sustained serious or life threatening injuries.

"Amanda Martin, aged 54, has been charged with driving over the prescribed limit.

"She has been released on police bail and is due to appear in court on February 23, 2024."