East Bawtry Road, Whiston: Woman charged with drink driving after crash on major Rotherham road
Police closed the road in both directions, following the crash.
A woman has been charged with driving over the prescribed limit, following a two-vehicle collision on a major Rotherham road earlier this week.
South Yorkshire Police were called at 3.48pm on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 to reports of a road traffic collision on East Bawtry Road in the Whiston area of Rotherham.
A force spokesperson told The Star: "It was reported that a red Ford Focus collided with a grey Toyota Yaris.
"Officers alongside the ambulance service attended and East Bawtry Road was closed for a short period of time while emergency services completed their work. No-one involved sustained serious or life threatening injuries.
"Amanda Martin, aged 54, has been charged with driving over the prescribed limit.
"She has been released on police bail and is due to appear in court on February 23, 2024."
Anyone who witnessed the collision or might have dashcam or CCTV of it happening, are pleased ask to get in touch with the force by calling 101 and quoting incident number 567 of January 30, 2024.