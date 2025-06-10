Police have stopped a drink driver travelling 'at speed' through a city estate while nearly three times over drink driving limit.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police said the motorist was stopped on East Bank Road, Arbourthorne, Sheffield, late on Friday afternoon, in a BMW, and was one of a number of drivers stopped in an afternoon which saw traffic officers deal with a spate of incidents.

It comes as police revealed that there have now been 23 people killed in incidents on South Yorkshire’s roads already this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man was stopped on East Bank Road driving 'at speed; while three times over the limit, say police | Google

Police say the saw the BMW ‘driving at speed’ along East Bank Road at 3.57pm. The driver was breathalysed and blew 92 at the roadside, with the legal limit being 35.

Then less than half and hour later, at 4.21pm, officers were alerted to reports of a Vauxhall Astra driving in a poor manner along Wulfric Road, Manor. Officers stopped the driver and found that he had no licence or insurance.

Earlier that morning, at 3.09am, officers had stopped the driver of another BMW on Far Place in Rotherham. The driver was ‘drugs wiped’ and found to be driving while under the influence of cannabis.

South Yorkshire Police say investigations are ongoing into the three drivers, and today warned that officers proactively patrol the roads and act against drivers who pose a risk to innocent road users. The force added everyone must take responsibility for their actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People need to stop thinking ‘it won’t happen to me’, people need to stop being selfish, you could kill someone,” said Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings

“Drink and drug driving is one of the main contributors to fatal and serious collisions. Those who decide to take that risk are selfish and deserve to be put before a judge.

“Innocent people, families, children have lost their lives as a result of drink and drug drivers, and it will not be tolerated.

“There is no excuse for it, plan ahead, book a taxi, arrange a lift. Do not drink or drug drive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

🗞️ Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for our breaking newsletter and keep up to date on everything happening across the city and throughout South Yorkshire.

Click here to sign up 👇