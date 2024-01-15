Do you know anyone who has unexplained facial injuries sustained in early January?

Officers investigating a sexual assault in Sheffield have released an e-fit of a man they would like the public to help them identify.

On Thursday, January 3, at around 8.30pm, an elderly woman was sexually assaulted by a man in the garden of a property in Halfway.

It is alleged that he pushed her to the ground and assaulted her before fleeing the scene when the woman screamed.

The victim’s dog repeatedly bit the offender’s face during the incident, so the person responsible is likely to have had facial injuries.

The man pollice want to trace is described as white, aged in his early 40s, of a medium build and around 5ft 8ins to 5ft 10ins tall.

He had a short fair-coloured beard and short fair-coloured cropped hair, which was slightly spikey on top.

It is believed the man was wearing a white T-shirt, dark hooded jacket with a zip at the front, a dark plain cap, dark tracksuit bottoms with a white stripe down the side and white trainers. He had a small earring in his right ear.

Following the incident, officers arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of sexual assault, who has since been bailed.

Do you know the man in the e-fit? Do you know anyone who has unexplained facial injuries sustained in early January?

You can pass information to police via the online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 246 of January 3m 2024 when you get in touch.