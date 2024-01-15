Craig Lee: Sheffield wanted man known as 'Mucca' wanted over assault and possessing offensive weapon
Police say he is known to frequent Penistone Road and Rutland Road.
A man is wanted from the Sheffield area in connection with an assault.
Craig Lee, 40 - who sometimes goes by the name 'Mucca' - is wanted in connection to reports of assault and possession of an offensive weapon during November 2023.
Lee is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, medium build, with a shaven head and face, and is known to frequent the Penistone and Rutland Road areas of Sheffield.
Anyone with information or who can help find Lee is asked to call South Yorkshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident number 175 of November 10, 2023.
Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk-org.