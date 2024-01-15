Police say he is known to frequent Penistone Road and Rutland Road.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man is wanted from the Sheffield area in connection with an assault.

Craig Lee, 40 - who sometimes goes by the name 'Mucca' - is wanted in connection to reports of assault and possession of an offensive weapon during November 2023.

Craig Lee, 40, aka Mucca, is wanted from the Sheffield area for assault and possessing an offensive weapon.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, medium build, with a shaven head and face, and is known to frequent the Penistone and Rutland Road areas of Sheffield.

Anyone with information or who can help find Lee is asked to call South Yorkshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident number 175 of November 10, 2023.