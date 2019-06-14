Drugs and tobacco seized in police crackdown on crime in Doncaster
Drugs and tobacco were seized by the police in a day of action in Doncaster.
Known as Operation Duxford, the crime blitz involved officers raiding homes for drugs and carrying out checks on shops which sell knives.
South Yorkshire Police’s off-road motorbike team also carried out patrols across the town looking for nuisance bikers.
Police and Trading Standards officials seized a quantity of ‘illegal tobacco’ from a shop on Copley Road, Doncaster and after raiding a home on Parkinson Street, Wheatley, the occupant of the property has been reported on summons for possession of drugs.