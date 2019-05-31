Dronfield store and post office sealed off after ‘incident’
A convenience store and post office is cordoned off and under police guard following an early morning incident in Dronfield.
Full details have not yet been released by Derbyshire Police, but the force said there was ‘an incident’ at McColls on Barnes Lane at around 7am today.
Concerned residents said an ambulance was spotted outside the store earlier today.
In a Facebook post, Derbyshire Police said: “A incident has occurred at McColls on Barnes Lane this morning.
“We are appealling for any witnesses who may have been in the area just before 7am and saw any suspicious activity.
“The shop will remain closed for a while and no injuries have been reported.”
Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Police on 101 and quote incident 131 of May 31.
More to follow.