Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 23-year-old man stopped by police in Sheffield in the early hours was found to be high on both cocaine and cannabis, prompting the force to issue a warning about fatal collisions.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Driver Dominic Kay was stopped by officers on patrol in Newgate Close, High Green, Sheffield, at around 1.20am on November 17, 2024, while driving a VW Polo.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said Kay, of Fairburn Grove, Elsecar, Barnsley, ‘stumbled out of the driver's side of the car, which smelt strongly of cannabis’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Driver Dominic Kay was stopped by officers on patrol in Newgate Close, High Green, Sheffield at around 1.20am on November 17, 2024, while driving a VW Polo A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said Kay, of Fairburn Grove, Elsecar, Barnsley, ‘stumbled out of the driver's side of the car, which smelt strongly of cannabis’. The force spokesperson added: “This gave officers reason to carry out a roadside drugs wipe which returned positive results for both cannabis and cocaine." | Adobe

The force spokesperson added: “This gave officers reason to carry out a roadside drugs wipe which returned positive results for both cannabis and cocaine.

“Kay was subsequently arrested for driving while over the prescribed limit for drugs.

“Blood analysis later confirmed Kay was under the influence of cocaine and cannabis.”

Read More Kyle Dorling: Sheffield man attacked puppy so viciously she had to be put down

Kay later gave a no comment police interview, but the evidence collected as a result of the proactive stop meant he was charged with two counts of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit and using a motor vehicle without third party insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on January 11, 2025, where he was disqualified from driving for 17 months and ordered to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

He will also have to pay a surcharge of £144. Kay was also fined £360 meaning the total he will have to pay is £589.

Neighbourhood Policing Team Sergeant Matthew Cook, who is based in North East Sheffield, said: “Kay’s sentencing is evidence of how a routine vehicle stop can lead to the discovery of much more criminality.

“We are dedicated to reducing casualties on the roads of South Yorkshire and those who pose a risk to innocent people must be stopped and punished.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can’t be responsible for everyone’s behaviour, but you can your own. Think: is it worth the risk?”.

Read More Storm Éowyn: City warned to brace itself as Met Office issues storm warning for Sheffield

Thr force spokesperson revealed how during 2024, 48 people lost their lives on the roads of South Yorkshire, leaving behind devastated families and friends.

They added: “One in five fatal collisions involves a driver under the influence of drugs.

“This selfish behaviour will not be tolerated on our roads.”