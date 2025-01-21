British Kebab Awards 2025: Two Sheffield restaurants named amongst Britain's best for kebabs
The Sheffield businesses which have made the cut are Abbeydale Road eaterie, Mavi Ruya – Turkish Bar & Grill and Enver Taskin/Enver’s Bar and Grill, which is based on Langsett Road in Hillsborough.
Mavi Ruya is comepting in the ‘fine dining restaurant’ category, while Taskin/Enver’s Bar and Grill has been shortlisted for ‘best chef’.
Enver’s Bar and Grill is a family-run Turkish restaurant with a 4.8/5 rating from more than 300 Google reviews.
The mixed grill, the shish kebab and the lemon chicken are among the most popular dishes there, with one diner calling it the best Turkish food they had ever tasted.
Mavi Ruya opened inside a former Morrisons store beside the River Sheaf in 2022.
It has a 4.6/5 rating from more than 1,000 Google reviews, with diners praising the ‘delightful’ food and ‘perfect’ atmosphere.
The British Kebab Awards, which are run in association with JUST EAT seek to reward ‘the dedication of local kebab takeaway and restaurant owners across the country, recognising their contribution to our economy on a truly national scale’.
A spokesperson for the British Kebab Awards said: “We’re saying thank you to the unsung heroes, the hardworking people behind the great little kebab takeaway and restaurant places.
”The 12th British Kebab Awards shortlist is a testament to the culinary excellence and innovation within the kebab industry.
“It’s an honor to recognize and celebrate the outstanding contributions of these establishments that have impressed our discerning panel of judges,”* said Ibrahim Dogus, Founder and Organizer of the British Kebab Awards.
The winners are set to be announced at a glittering ceremony scheduled to take place in London on Tuesday, February 27, 2025.
