Driver arrested after shocking car crash on CLOSED A57 Snake Pass, trying to flee Sheffield police
The driver headed onto the pass yesterday morning, despite it currently being closed and blocked because of major roadworks that are being carried out over two weeks.
But his car collided with a van and a car on the road, which is one of the main trans-Pennine links between Sheffield and Manchester. He was arrested at the scene, on a road that is often described as one of the most scenic routes in England.
Luckily, no injuries were reported in the incident.
South Yorkshire Police said the man had been pursued after failing to stop for its officers.
They said in a statement: “Yesterday (17 October) at 11.42am, officers sighted a black Audi Q5 on Sandygate Lane in Sheffield and requested the driver to stop.
“The driver failed to stop and a pursuit commenced. The Audi came to a stop on the A57 Snake Pass after it collided with two vehicles - a white Ford transit van and a silver Toyota Prius.
“A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply. He remains in police custody at this time.”
The Snake Pass, which starts close to the Ladybower reservoir, runs all the way over the Pennines, before reaching Glossop, in Derbyshire.
The road is closed from Monday, October 14, until Friday, October 25, for repairs and annual maintenance.
Derbyshire County Council says the work that has closed the road will see the resurfacing of two parts of the Snake Pass where there are ongoing landslips, as well as some patching repairs to the road surface at various places, carrying out regular drainage works, cutting back hedges, tree felling for Ash dieback and some wall repairs. A full geotechnical survey of the entire Snake Pass route has also been commissioned to tackle the issue of reoccurring ground movement and landslips.
This report will help identify potential solutions for the future of the sites affected by the landslips and set out costings.
Once this report is received the council will be building a business case for the funding to take to the government, as the council doesn't have the money available for such large schemes.