Driver accused of killing South Yorkshire mum in horror crash released on bail
A 24-year-old man has been released on bail, after appearing at court accused of causing the death of a South Yorkshire mum by careless or inconsiderate driving.
Deryon Zane King of Bennett Street, Kimberworth, Rotherham, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 27, accused of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving, relating to a collision in which 24-year-old Megan Borrows, from Rawmarsh, died in June 2017.
The case was sent to Sheffield Crown Court, and King was released on unconditional bail until his next appearance there on July 25.
Megan, whose children were just five and one when she died, was a passenger in a car which crashed into parked cars on a road in Kimberworth Road, Kimberworth.
She was described as a ‘devoted’ and ‘wonderful’ mum following her death.
King is also charged with causing a death while being uninsured.