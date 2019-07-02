Man launched 'hateful attack' on disabled Sheffield teenager as she waited to play on the swings
A disabled Sheffield teenager was ‘verbally assaulted’ by a man as she waited to play on the swings.
The teenager was reportedly playing at Handsworth Park on Thursday, June 27, and waiting for her turn on the swings.
According to her mum, the man launched into his ‘hateful’ attack after describing the teenager as ‘intimidating’.
The man then left the park with his son after witnesses challenged him over his behaviour.
She said she has now reported the incident to police who are ‘patrolling the area and looking for CCTV’.
Posting on Facebook, she said: “This teatime around 4:30/5pm my daughter was subjected to a terrifying verbal assault by a fully grown man at Handsworth Rec.
“Why? Because of her brain injury and disability. He apparently found her “intimidating “ for waiting for a turn on the swings, launching into a hateful attack on her because she has a disability.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“She was with her support worker who tried to reason with this excuse of a person to which he then became verbally aggressive towards her.
“He left the park with his son after witnesses challenged him over his behaviour.
“The police have been called and this is logged as a hate crime, they are patrolling the area and looking at CCTV it’s that vile.
“If you witnessed this or know anyone who did please get in touch with me to aid the police in tracing this individual.
“My daughter is extremely distressed by this. Please share to stop this happening to anyone else. Thank you in advance.”
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for a comment.