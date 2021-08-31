Between January and July, officers seized 41 firearms, which is a year-on-year increase since 2017, according to new figures disclosed by South Yorkshire Police.

According to the force there has been a 51 per cent reduction in firearm discharges in the city over the same period compared to the year before.

A report by Sheffield’s District Commander, Chief Superintendent Shelley Hemsley, to be discussed this week, states that specialist officers mainly target the Manor, Arbourthorne, Darnall, Abbeydale, Nether Edge and Burngreave areas of the city in the crackdown on gun crime.

A gun found at a crime scene in Sheffield (Photo: archive)

The report, prepared for the public accountability board set up by Police and Crime Commissioner, Alan Billings, states: “We recognise armed criminality causes fear within our communities.

“The Sheffield Fortify Team and the Force Armed Crime Team continue to target firearm enabled individuals and groups with a focus predominantly on the Manor, Arbourthorne, Darnall, Abbeydale and Nether Edge and Burngreave.

“This determined focus has led to a 51 per cent decrease in the number of firearms discharges in Sheffield during the seven months from January to July 2021 compared to same period the previous year. 41 firearm recoveries so far in 2021 reflects a year-on-year increase since 2017.”

In the report, Chf Supt Hemsley also details the results of a ‘long-running covert operation’ established late last year in direct response to an increase in shootings in the Abbeydale and Nether Edge areas of the city.

She said a two-day enforcement phase of the operation conducted in June proved a success.

The police boss added: “The operation is designed to target the drug dealers and county lines network that drives serious violence across the south west of Sheffield.

“Over 120 officers and staff from South Yorkshire Police, the National County Lines Coordination Centre, National Crime Agency and the Regional Organised Crime Unit were directly involved in the enforcement phase of the operation.

“Over the two days the operation resulted in the execution of 34 search warrants at addresses linked to suspected drug

dealers, the seizure of cash seized estimated to be over £25,000, the recovery of a viable firearm with ammunition,

the seizure of class A drugs, the recovery of further ammunition which was seized from two different

locations including approximately 20 rounds being stored in open land.”

She said six vehicles believed to have been used by those involved in the supply of drugs in Sheffield were seized and two vulnerable children were safeguarded.

So far, 27 people have been arrested for offences related to the supply of drugs as part of the operation, with a number already charged and remanded into custody.

She said: “The investigation continues and further arrests are expected.”