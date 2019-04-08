Dozens of drugs needles were found close to a children’s playground during a clean-up of a park branded ‘a major concern’ by local residents.

South Yorkshire Police and Sheffield Council worked together to transform Hanover Park in Broomhall after residents complained about drug use and anti-social behaviour there.

Acting Sergeant Dave Taylor said: "Residents told our officers that bushes around the park meant that anti-social behaviour was becoming a big problem.

“We then completed some weapon sweeps and land searches in and around the park and found a huge amount of drug paraphernalia including dozens of used needles, close to the play area.”

Sheffield Council agreed to clear the bushes to open up the park to prevent people congregating there and more discarded needles were found.

Sgt Taylor added: “By doing this, the space is more open and welcoming, it is less desirable for those causing anti-social behaviour and safer for young children playing in the park.

“The overgrown bushes are clearly a magnet for the disposal of needles and other dangerous paraphernalia, three more buckets worth were gathered during their removal.

“This is a great example of how we can achieve results when working together, the information we gathered from local people last year, has led to the transformation of what was a dangerous space in the city.”