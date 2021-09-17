Double stabbing causes travel disruptions in Sheffield

At 3.30pm, police sealed off Hucklow Road near Sicey Avenue in Firth Park following a stabbing involving a 14-year-old boy and officers remained at the scene to conduct their enquiries.

The boy was taken to the hospital via ambulance to be treated for stab wounds to his hand and leg, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Following this, Travel South Yorkshire said Stagecoach 88 is diverting in both directions due to operational difficulties in Firth Park.

A man was fatally stabbed in High Street, Sheffield on Friday afternoon.

The bus will be running as normal to Hucklow Road and it will then divert via Stubbin Lane, Barnsley Road, Hatfield House Lane and then back on to Sicey Avenue.

In a separate incident, police also sealed off High Street in the city centre after a man was fatally stabbed at 4.30pm.

Officers attended the scene and arrested a man in his 30s to assist in their enquiries.

The victim was taken to hospital via ambulance, but sadly passed away at around 5.15pm.

Blood stains could also be seen on the pavement on the entrance of High Street.

According to Stagecoach Supertram, its trams are operating on a revised service until further notice.

The affected service is between Middlewood, Malin Br and Shalesmoor and between Halfway, Herdings, Meadowhall, Parkgate and Sheffield Station.