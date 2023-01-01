Emergency services were called at around 11.45am yesterday to reports that a man had been assaulted in the Essex Avenue area of Intake, Doncaster. Upon arrival, a man in his 40s was found with slash injuries, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said. The brief statement added: “He has been taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.”
Residents in the area reported heavy police activity in the street throughout most of yesterday as detectives carried out a search of the area. A probe has now been launched by officers and members of the public are being urged to come forward. The spokesman added: “Enquiries are underway and anyone with information should contact us using our online portal, live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 287 of 31 December 2022.”
You can also call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.