Emergency services were called at around 11.45am yesterday to reports that a man had been assaulted in the Essex Avenue area of Intake, Doncaster. Upon arrival, a man in his 40s was found with slash injuries, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said. The brief statement added: “He has been taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.”

Residents in the area reported heavy police activity in the street throughout most of yesterday as detectives carried out a search of the area. A probe has now been launched by officers and members of the public are being urged to come forward. The spokesman added: “Enquiries are underway and anyone with information should contact us using our online portal, live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 287 of 31 December 2022.”