Scott was last seen leaving his home in Lowedges around midnight on January 1 and has not been seen or heard from since. He is described as 5ft 4ins tall with dark hair and police officers are looking to locate him. South Yorkshire Police have asked anyone with information is to call 101 quoting incident number 535 of 1 January 2023.
Sheffield missing man: 20-year-old missing after leaving Lowedges home during New Years celebrations
A 20-year-old man is missing after leaving his Sheffield home around midnight on New Years Day, say South Yorkshire Police.