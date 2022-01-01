A 26-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder in London.

Officers attended Doncaster Road after the man’s body was found at about 1.20 am today and Badsley Moor Lane in relation to an incident of public disorder.

Formal identification of the man is yet to take place, and the incident is now being treated as a murder investigation.

The man's body was discovered on Doncaster Road in Rotherham this morning (January 1)

Police cordoned off a large area of Doncaster Road but the scene has now been cleared and the road has reopened.

Badsley Moor Lane remains closed near the junction with Victoria Avenue.

Enquiries are continuing, and people are still asked to avoid this area while this work continues.