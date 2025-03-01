A prison officer boasted that she had performed a sex act on an inmate, a court has heard.

Katie Evans, aged 26, was told by a judge that she will go to jail after she admitted an "intimate" relationship with a prisoner at Doncaster prison.

Prosecutor Matthew Burdon told Sheffield Crown Court on Friday (February 28) that Evans communicated with the inmate more than 140 times using a SIM card which had been smuggled into the jail by somebody else.

Mr Burdon said records showed she had 39 conversations with the man on just one day, with one call lasting 49 minutes.

He said Evans had boasted to an ex-prison officer that she had performed a sex act on the inmate.

Mr Burdon said the defendant referred to herself as "your queen" when talking to the defendant.

He said the wording of the charge Evans had admitted to referred to "engaging in an inappropriate and intimate relationship with an inmate".

Asked by Judge Jeremy Richardson KC whether this meant a "sexual" relationship, he said: "I'm not sure whether 'sexual' is accepted by the defendant but certainly 'intimate' is accepted."

Edward Moss, defending, told the judge that the offending happened when his client was aged 21, in 2020.

He said mother-of-one Evans was "immature and vulnerable" and had not been a prison officer for long when she was contacted by the prisoner.

Mr Moss said: "This is a young lady who is absolutely ashamed of her behaviour."

Judge Richardson told Evans, who sobbed in the dock throughout the hearing, that he needed to examine case law carefully before sentencing her next week.

Remanding her in custody, he told her that her conduct went "from bad to worse" when she moved from communicating with the prisoner to an "intimate relationship" which included "sexual conduct of a particularly disagreeable kind".

He told her: "I'm afraid my view at the moment, subject to me reading the relevant authorities, is that you must go to prison immediately. The only issue I have to decide is for how long."

Evans, of Hatfield, Doncaster , admitted misconduct in a public office at a previous hearing and will be sentenced on Tuesday (March 4).