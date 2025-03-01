Fitzwilliam Street: Rotherham crash victim 'lucky to be alive' after armed police attend serious collision

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 1st Mar 2025, 07:34 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The victim of a serious crash in South Yorkshire feels ‘lucky to be alive’, after armed police responded to the collision.

Emergency services, included armed police, attended the scene of the crash on Fitzwilliam Street, in Swinton, Rotherham, on Sunday, February 16.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A man was subsequently arrested and charged with dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a machete.

Fitzwilliam Street, in Swinton, Rotherham, where armed police attended the scene of a serious crash. The victim has told how they feel 'lucky to be alive'. File photo: Google/National WorldFitzwilliam Street, in Swinton, Rotherham, where armed police attended the scene of a serious crash. The victim has told how they feel 'lucky to be alive'. File photo: Google/National World
Fitzwilliam Street, in Swinton, Rotherham, where armed police attended the scene of a serious crash. The victim has told how they feel 'lucky to be alive'. File photo: Google/National World | Google/National World

Now the driver of the other vehicle has told how they feel lucky to have survived the high-speed smash and are grateful to the officers who came to their aid.

South Yorkshire Police shared a message from the victim, who said: “I would personally like to thank the firearms officers who responded to me following a collision for absolutely everything they did to help me.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The driver of the other vehicle hit me at 80mph, I was doing 30mph, which was an overall impact of 110/120mph. I was beside myself.

‘I was on cloud nine before all of this happened’

“I was on cloud nine before all of this happened, (with a) new home, (and a) new car I have worked so incredibly hard for.

“In the blink of an eye my car is written off and almost my life gone too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The officer who was with me ensured I was stable as I was so disorientated and so upset. He was unbelievable, he made sure everything was dealt with and was incredible at his job.

“There were so many armed police officers at the scene that I would also like to pass my thanks to.

“Everyone played their part and ensured the person who caused the accident was quickly caught.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘I am so incredibly lucky to be alive’

“I am so incredibly lucky to be alive. I am so glad that the officers were quick with their actions.

“I honestly can’t thank you enough for absolutely everything. I can’t express how grateful and blessed I feel to have been looked after by incredible people.”

Kane Harper, aged 20, of Pine Walk, Rotherham, was arrested following the collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on February 18, charged with dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a machete.

Harper pleaded guilty to both offences and is due to appear again at the same court for sentencing on May 30 this year.

Related topics:RotherhamSouth Yorkshire PoliceSwintonPolice
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice