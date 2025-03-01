The victim of a serious crash in South Yorkshire feels ‘lucky to be alive’, after armed police responded to the collision.

Emergency services, included armed police, attended the scene of the crash on Fitzwilliam Street, in Swinton, Rotherham, on Sunday, February 16.

A man was subsequently arrested and charged with dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a machete.

Fitzwilliam Street, in Swinton, Rotherham, where armed police attended the scene of a serious crash. The victim has told how they feel 'lucky to be alive'. File photo: Google/National World | Google/National World

Now the driver of the other vehicle has told how they feel lucky to have survived the high-speed smash and are grateful to the officers who came to their aid.

South Yorkshire Police shared a message from the victim, who said: “I would personally like to thank the firearms officers who responded to me following a collision for absolutely everything they did to help me.

“The driver of the other vehicle hit me at 80mph, I was doing 30mph, which was an overall impact of 110/120mph. I was beside myself.

‘I was on cloud nine before all of this happened’

“I was on cloud nine before all of this happened, (with a) new home, (and a) new car I have worked so incredibly hard for.

“In the blink of an eye my car is written off and almost my life gone too.

“The officer who was with me ensured I was stable as I was so disorientated and so upset. He was unbelievable, he made sure everything was dealt with and was incredible at his job.

“There were so many armed police officers at the scene that I would also like to pass my thanks to.

“Everyone played their part and ensured the person who caused the accident was quickly caught.

‘I am so incredibly lucky to be alive’

“I am so incredibly lucky to be alive. I am so glad that the officers were quick with their actions.

“I honestly can’t thank you enough for absolutely everything. I can’t express how grateful and blessed I feel to have been looked after by incredible people.”

Kane Harper, aged 20, of Pine Walk, Rotherham, was arrested following the collision.

He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on February 18, charged with dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a machete.

Harper pleaded guilty to both offences and is due to appear again at the same court for sentencing on May 30 this year.