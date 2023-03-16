A Patek Philippe watch was one of a number of pieces of high-end jewellery stolen in a Doncaster burglary, South Yorkshire Police have revealed.

The watch, which is has a £40,950 price tag on the Patek Philippe website, was taken alongside a diamond-encrusted Cartier, which appears to range from £7,250 to £8,250 depending on the size, and other jewellery. South Yorkshire Police released CCTV footage of men they are keen to speak to in connection to the burglary.

It is reported a group of men forced entry to a property on Doncaster Road, Doncaster at around 12.15am on July 2, 2022, whilst the occupants were asleep. The suspects woke the occupants up and reportedly threatened them with a machete. One of the occupants, who was a 62-year-old man, was assaulted by the group, sustaining a leg injury.

The group left the property with a large quantity of cash and the high-value items. Two men, aged 38 and 34, and a 17-year-old boy have previously been arrested on suspicion of robbery. Police also arrested two other men, 40 and 29. All the men and the boy were released under investigation following their arrests.

South Yorkshire Police are seeking the men in the CCTV in connection to an aggravated burglary in Doncaster last July.

South Yorkshire Police are said to be “keen to identify the men” pictured in the CCTV footage. They have also released images of the watches stolen and are asking the public if they recognise any of the pieces.

Anyone able to help officers can get in touch via their webchat service, online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 28 of July 2, 2022. Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent charity, Crimestoppers.

It is reported that a Patek Philippe watch and Cartier watch like those pictured were taken in the burglary.