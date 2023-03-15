2 . Attempted burglary in Ecclesfield

Police in Sheffield have released this image taken from CCTV, following a reported attempted burglary in the Ecclesfield area of the city and are asking anyone with information to come forward. In an appeal launched on March 3, 2023, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "At around 10.45pm on Sunday 5 February, it is reported that the occupants of a property in the Park Crescent area were alerted to movement outside via their home security system. "The camera captured an individual, with their face covered and wearing dark clothing, appearing to force entry to the property via a window. "The occupants turned the lights on, and the suspect fled the scene. "Officers are keen to hear from anyone living in, or motorists driving through, the area who may have seen this individual or who may have information that could help the ongoing investigation. We also want to hear from anyone who can identify this individual." Please contact us via webchat, online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1051 of 5 February 2023. If you have any CCTV or video doorbell footage of this individual and wish to share it with our officers, you can email this to [email protected] – quote the same incident number in the email subject line. Access webchat and the online portal here. Alternatively, if you would prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org Photo: SYP