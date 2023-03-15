The force has released all of the CCTV images included in this list, as part of ongoing criminal investigations. Members of the public are being asked to help South Yorkshire Police trace the individuals pictured because it is believed they may be able to assist with enquiries.
All provided crime reference and incident numbers have been included, and should be used when passing information to South Yorkshire Police, which you can do by calling the force on 101.
You can also contact the force through their live chat and online portal here: https://orlo.uk/jdoaF
Can you help police to trace the men pictured? Photo: SYP
Police in Sheffield have released this image taken from CCTV, following a reported attempted burglary in the Ecclesfield area of the city and are asking anyone with information to come forward.
In an appeal launched on March 3, 2023, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "At around 10.45pm on Sunday 5 February, it is reported that the occupants of a property in the Park Crescent area were alerted to movement outside via their home security system.
"The camera captured an individual, with their face covered and wearing dark clothing, appearing to force entry to the property via a window.
"The occupants turned the lights on, and the suspect fled the scene.
"Officers are keen to hear from anyone living in, or motorists driving through, the area who may have seen this individual or who may have information that could help the ongoing investigation. We also want to hear from anyone who can identify this individual."
Officers investigating reports of an assault in Sheffield city centre are appealing for your help to identify the man in these CCTV images.
Officers investigating reports of an assault in Sheffield city centre are appealing for your help to identify the man in these CCTV images.
Releasing a public appeal on March 3, 2023, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "It is reported that on Tuesday 14 February, between 12noon and 1.30pm, the victim, a man in his 60s, was hit on the back of the head on Campo Lane.
"The suspect is then reported to have assaulted two other people, before smashing a car windscreen.
"Later that afternoon, the same offender is said to have damaged a statue in a church car park on Solly Street.
"Officers are keen to speak to the man in the CCTV image as they believe he can assist with their enquiries.
"Do you recognise him? Anyone with information which could assist with our enquiries is asked to report it by calling 101, live chat or our online portal, quoting incident number 361 of 14 February 2023."
Police in Sheffield are keen to identify and speak to this man, because they believe he could hold vital information about a reported theft in the city centre.
Police in Sheffield are keen to identify and speak to this man, because they believe he could hold vital information about a reported theft in the city centre.
Launching a public appeal on February 6, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At around 1.50am on Sunday, January 8, it is reported that a woman had her mobile phone and bank card taken from her bag, while she was at Billy Big Balls on West Street in the city centre.
"It is understood that the stolen card was used in transactions in the city centre and then in the Manchester area after the theft.
"Officers have released a CCTV still of a man they would like to speak to as part of the ongoing investigation and are asking him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch."
"Please get in touch via live chat, our online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 499 of 8 January 2023."
Alternatively, if you would prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org Photo: SYP