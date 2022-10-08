News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Doncaster motorcycle crash: Motorcyclist 'seriously injured' in York Road collision

South Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for witnesses.

By Harry Harrison
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 2:36 pm - 1 min read

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after a collision on York Road in Doncaster last week.

Read More

Read More
Reece Radford: Sheffield man, 26, dies after being stabbed in chest last week as...

An orange Seat Leon and a blue Honda Motorcycle were involved in a collision at the junction with Stanley Road and Pipering Road, around 4.00pm on October 5, 2022.

A 41-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in the collision earlier this week.

Most Popular

The 41-year-old man riding the motorcycle was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

More News: Man tied up ex-partner in Sheffield hotel and poured boiling water on her

South Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to the incident and also hope to locate the driver of a dark-coloured Land Rover, who may have had a conversation with the driver of the Seat Leon immediately prior to the collision.

More News: Delivery driver on double yellow lines blocks bus and causes traffic jam

Advertisement

Hide Ad

If you, or anyone you know, saw the collision, have dash cam or CCTV footage, or saw either vehicle prior to the collision, then South Yorkshire Police would like to hear from you.

You can report information via the force’s live chat, online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 520 of October 5, 2022.