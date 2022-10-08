A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after a collision on York Road in Doncaster last week.

An orange Seat Leon and a blue Honda Motorcycle were involved in a collision at the junction with Stanley Road and Pipering Road, around 4.00pm on October 5, 2022.

The 41-year-old man riding the motorcycle was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

South Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to the incident and also hope to locate the driver of a dark-coloured Land Rover, who may have had a conversation with the driver of the Seat Leon immediately prior to the collision.

If you, or anyone you know, saw the collision, have dash cam or CCTV footage, or saw either vehicle prior to the collision, then South Yorkshire Police would like to hear from you.