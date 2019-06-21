Doncaster men arrested over attempted attack on police officer now charged
Three Doncaster men arrested over an attempted attack on a police officer have now been charged.
They were arrested in Highfield Crescent, Thorne, Doncaster, after violence flared outside a supermarket in Goole, Humberside, on Tuesday.
Ryan Lowther, aged 29, of Highfield Crescent,Thorne, has been charged with attempting to wound with intent to cause greivous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon, obstruction of a constable in the execution of his duty and theft from a shop.
Greg Hinchliffe, 30, of no fixed abode, has been charged with attempting to wound with intent to cause GBH, obstruction of a constable in the execution of his duty and theft from a shop.
A third man, 59-year-old Geoffrey Etherington, of Highfield Crescent, Thorne, has been charged with obstructing a constable in the execution of his duty and theft from a shop.
Lowther and Hinchliffe appeared at Hull Magistrates’ Court this morning.
Etherington has been bailed to appear at Beverley Magistrates’ Court on July 17.