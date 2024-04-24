New McDonald’s planned for busy Barnsley road – a six minute walk from Old Mill Lane branch
McDonald’s hopes to open a new restaurant in Unit 1B at the retail park, which was home to the now-closed Cow and Cream and Bathstore before that.
Application documents say if approved by Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council, the restaurant will have fewer seats, and focus on producing food for delivery.
The application adds that there is not ‘an over proliferation of takeaways within the retail park,’ nor is it within 400 metres of a secondary school.
Employees will be required to undertake litter patrols three times per day within a 150m vicinity of the restaurant.
Application documents add: “McDonald’s has a long and extremely successful history of operating in sensitive settings, and consequently any noise, odour, amenity considerations that do arise will be appropriately mitigated.”
Residents can comment on the plans until April 15 on BMBC’s website