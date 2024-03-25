Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pocket bully and two American bulldogs have all been put down after reportedly attacking each other outside a house in Rotherham.

Police were called at 7:49am last Monday (March 18) to the Waverley area.

Reports said two large American bulldogs and a smaller pocket bulldog were attacking each other on Peak Dale Drive.

South Yorkshire Police officers attended and all three dogs were contained in a secure garden.

American bulldog (Stock photo: Adobe)

The pocket bulldog suffered a serious injury and was put to sleep.

The owner of the American bulldogs signed them both over to the police, and they were also put down.