Three bulldogs including pocket bully "put to sleep" after attacking each other in Waverley, Rotherham

One of the dogs was put down after suffering a severe injury.
By Chloe Aslett
Published 25th Mar 2024, 15:19 GMT
A pocket bully and two American bulldogs have all been put down after reportedly attacking each other outside a house in Rotherham.

Police were called at 7:49am last Monday (March 18) to the Waverley area.

Reports said two large American bulldogs and a smaller pocket bulldog were attacking each other on Peak Dale Drive.

South Yorkshire Police officers attended and all three dogs were contained in a secure garden. 

American bulldog (Stock photo: Adobe)American bulldog (Stock photo: Adobe)
American bulldog (Stock photo: Adobe)

The pocket bulldog suffered a serious injury and was put to sleep.

The owner of the American bulldogs signed them both over to the police, and they were also put down.

One woman suffered a minor injury that did not require hospital treatment.

