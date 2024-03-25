Three bulldogs including pocket bully "put to sleep" after attacking each other in Waverley, Rotherham
A pocket bully and two American bulldogs have all been put down after reportedly attacking each other outside a house in Rotherham.
Reports said two large American bulldogs and a smaller pocket bulldog were attacking each other on Peak Dale Drive.
South Yorkshire Police officers attended and all three dogs were contained in a secure garden.
The pocket bulldog suffered a serious injury and was put to sleep.
The owner of the American bulldogs signed them both over to the police, and they were also put down.
One woman suffered a minor injury that did not require hospital treatment.