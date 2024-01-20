A furious Doncaster dog owner has blasted police as “bullies” after her beloved pet was put down after attacking her husband.

Kelly Owen says officers seized three year old English bulldog Alpha from the family’s home in Moorends after her partner Andy suffered puncture and bite marks to his leg after the dog bit him.

She said: “He was just a sweet innocent baby.

“My dog bit my husband after being wound up – they took him away after I tried getting some advice from the police and they killed him the following morning.

“My little fur baby never stood a chance. I was bullied into signing him over to be put to sleep.”

Police were called to the family’s home in Bloomhill Courton January 9 after Alpha attacked 45-year-old Andy.

Added Kelly: “I’ve been bitten by a few dogs in my life and they were never taken away and put to sleep.

“I want this story to be heard. I want justice. My family deserves justice and people need to be made aware of what they are doing.”

She claims police also disposed of the ashes of Alpha, adding: “I have nothing left of him.”

Kelly said: “They didn’t assess him, they just killed him. He never stood a chance. It feels like I’ve lost a child. This level of heart ache is unreal.”

She added: “My husband wound him up, I phoned around trying to get advice on how to stop the biting.

“He growled at my husband a few times and nipped a bit but that was the first time he bit properly.

“They didn’t assess my Alpha, if they did, they would have seen he was just a playful puppy.

“I blame my husband for that day for winding him up but the police had no right to blackmail us into signing him over.

“He was a good dog. He did not deserve to die. Something needs to be done about innocent dogs being killed.

“He was never a threat to our kids. Lots of families around here can tell you the same thing - he was a clumsy but adorable fur ball with so much love in him

“My husband never wanted them to take him either. I’ve been bit before by a different dog, had a chunk bit from my leg. That dog wasn’t destroyed.

“I was seven months pregnant at the time and needed a skin graft but they couldn’t do it because of my pregnancy and I ended up with sepsis.

“But that dog is still alive to this day, living his best life. They took my Alpha because he was an easy target.”

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers from Doncaster attended a property in Bloomhill Court in Moorends on 9 January following reports of a dog attack.

“It is reported that a 45-year-old man had been left with bite and puncture marks on his legs and arm after being attacked by an English bulldog.

“The owner, a 37-year-old woman, said the dog had become more aggressive over the past six months and had attacked the man multiple times.

“After consulting with the owner and carrying out enquiries at the address, the dog was signed over to our officers.

“Due to the dog not being suitable for rehoming following an aggressive attack, the dog has since been put to sleep.