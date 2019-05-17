Disused college set alight in arson attack in Rotherham

Part of a disused college went up in flames in an arson attack in Rotherham.

By The Star Newsroom
Friday, 17 May, 2019, 13:17

The blaze on Howard Street in Rotherham town centre was discovered at 9.40pm yesterday.

CRIME: Detectives praised by judge for investigation into murder of Sheffield massage parlour boss

Firefighters were deployed to a derelict college building in Rotherham following an arson attack

Firefighters found that rubbish and paper had been set alight on the ground floor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Read More

Read More
Heartbroken mum pays tribute to son who died after hit-and-run with stolen car in Rotherham

LATEST: Body found in search for missing Barnsley man

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.