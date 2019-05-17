Disused college set alight in arson attack in Rotherham
Part of a disused college went up in flames in an arson attack in Rotherham.
By The Star Newsroom
Friday, 17 May, 2019, 13:17
The blaze on Howard Street in Rotherham town centre was discovered at 9.40pm yesterday.
Firefighters found that rubbish and paper had been set alight on the ground floor.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.