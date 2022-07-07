An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious stab injuries, where he remained for several weeks receiving treatment.

Do you know these men?

Police are now keen to identify the two men pictured in the CCTV images, who it is believe may hold information vital to the ongoing investigation.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Do you know either of these men? Were you in the city centre that evening and did you see anything that could help with enquiries?”