Emergency services were called at around 8.45pm on Sunday, June 19 following reports of an altercation between a group of men on Devonshire Green in the city centre.
An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious stab injuries, where he remained for several weeks receiving treatment.
Police are now keen to identify the two men pictured in the CCTV images, who it is believe may hold information vital to the ongoing investigation.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Do you know either of these men? Were you in the city centre that evening and did you see anything that could help with enquiries?”
Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 865 of June 19, 2022 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.