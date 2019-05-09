New CCTV footage has been released of a man wanted for questioning by detectives investigating the murder of a woman in Rotherham.

Detectives believe the man in the footage ‘could be able to assist with their ongoing enquiries’ into the death of 38-year-old Alena Grlakova, whose body was found in Parkgate, last month.

Alena a mum-of-four, was reported missing in January but was last seen on Boxing Day 2018.

Her naked body was found on land just off Taylors Lane, Parkgate, on Monday, April 8.

The man in the CCTV released today was captured just before 10.25pm on Wednesday, December 26, walking through the Asda car park on Taylors Lane and then heading towards Broad Street.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton, leading the investigation, said: “Alena was last seen leaving the Fitzwilliam Arms Hotel earlier that evening and could still have been in the area, therefore it is vital we identify this man and speak to him as he could hold important information.

“As the investigation progresses we also remain keen to hear from anyone who could help with the following. Did you see Alena on Boxing Day 2018 in the Parkgate area? She was last seen leaving the Fitzwilliam Arms Hotel, Taylors Lane, walking towards Rawmarsh Hill.

“Earlier in the evening, she was seen with a man on Scrooby Lane, walking towards Mangham Road - was that you? Were you with Alena that evening?

“Have you seen any of Alena’s clothing discarded in the area? She was last seen wearing a thin black sweatshirt with ‘Little Black Sweat’ written on it in white, black tracksuit bottoms with white stripes down the side and black sliders. She was also wearing clip-in hair extensions. These items have not been recovered.

“Between Boxing Day 2018 and Monday, April 8, 2019, have you seen anything unusual or anyone acting suspiciously in the area?

“If you recognise the man in the footage, or have any information that could help, please contact us.”

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 543 of April 8.

Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or detectives can be contacted direct in the incident room on 01709 555111.