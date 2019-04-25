Detectives continue to investigate shooting at Sheffield councillor’s house 

Have your say

Detectives are continuing to investigate a shooting at a Sheffield councillor’s house earlier this week.

A gun was fired at Councillor Mohammad Maroof’s home in Edgedale Road, Nether Edge, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Councillor Mohammad Maroof's home was shot at earlier this week

COURT: ‘Dangerous’ sex offender sent back to prison after attempting to meet ‘girl’ for sex in Sheffield

Nobody was injured in the attack but bullet holes could be seen in the city councillor’s front door afterwards.

READ MORE: Man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving following rush hour crash in Sheffield

Armed officers were deployed to the crime scene and it was cordoned off while forensic experts searched the area for possible evidence.

CRIME: Police hunt continues for man wanted over brutal attack on ex-partner in Sheffield

Detectives are linking the incident to a spate of violence in Sheffield over Easter, including three stabbings and criminal damage to a house.

Last Thursday, a 34-year-old man was stabbed in his head in South View Road, Sharrow.

The windows of his vehicle were also smashed.

Bassan Khan, 19, of South View Road, has since been charged with wounding with intent, possession of a bladed article and criminal damage in connection to the incident.

Khan has also been charged with possession of a Class A drug.

He is due before Sheffield magistrates this morning.

At around 11.10pm on Monday, April 22, two men – aged 18 and 26 – were stabbed on Abbeydale Road.

Shortly after the shooting at Coun Maroof’s home, which he shares with his family, the windows of a property in South View Road were smashed.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 84 of April 23.