The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit shared the discovery on their Twitter feed, along with images of the tyres and paired it with the hashtag, #GP2. They said: “Seat Leon cruising the night time streets with tyres reminiscent of a F1 race car. Clearly the driver hasn’t been following our Tyresafe advice this Tyre Safety Month.”

Images shared to social media show the incredibly worn tread on the Seat’s tyres, with very little rubber remaining on much of the tyre surfaces. Road safety charities often warn of the dangers of worn tyres, referring to the limited grip they offer in wet weather. The team revealed the driver of the vehicle had received points on his license and a fine, and they hoped it would “jog their memory in future”.