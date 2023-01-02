Callous thieves raided Sheffield home of single mum on New Year's Eve taking items she cannot afford to replace

A Sheffield single mum has been left feeling ‘violated’ and ‘devastated’ after callous thieves broke into her property on New Year’s Eve and stole numerous items she cannot afford to replace.

Kirsty Waller was out spending time with her family when burglars gained access to her property on White Lane, Gleadless by smashing two panes of glass in the bay window at the front of her property at around 8.40pm on Saturday, December 31.

After viewing footage from Ring doorbell cameras used by her neighbours, Kirsty says she believes two individuals, both of whom appeared to be male, are responsible for carrying out the burglary.

During the course of the raid, the individuals ‘trashed’ the home she shares with her 12-year-old daughter Lyra, and seven-year-old Isaac, who turns eight tomorrow (January 3); and even ransacked the children’s bedrooms.

"I feel violated, utterly violated. I don’t feel safe in the house anymore. I feel angry and devastated, why would someone target a single mum and two children just after Christmas, it’s disgusting,” Kirsty said, adding that she believes the burglars may have been watching the house, choosing to strike after seeing Kirsty drive away on New Year’s Eve.

Among the items stolen during the burglary include a 55-inch black TV; a black work bag and laptop with keys on a SWFC (Sheffield Wednesday Football Club) lanyard; a PS4 with a Minecraft CD inside and a black jewellery box with mainly silver items and costume jewellery.

Kirsty says she does not have home insurance because she cannot afford it, and despite working full-time she will also be unable to cover the cost of replacing the stolen items.

"It’s just awful,” added Kirsty.

Burglars gained access to Kirsty's property by smashing two panes of glass on a bay window at the front of her property

Lyra and Isaac are currently staying with their father, and after clearing up the damage caused to the house, Kirsty will sit the children down and explain what the burglary means for them.

“I don’t think Isaac understands that his Playstation has gone yet,” Kirsty says.

Kirsty says she has heard of a number of burglaries taking place in the area in recent weeks, at both business and residential properties, in similar circumstances to the raid on her property, seemingly involving two males who have gained access by smashing windows at the front of the property. She is urging people in the area to be ‘vigilant’ and on the look out for items discarded by burglars.

"Things taken in other burglaries were found on the ginnel next to the Co-Op, so dog-walkers, anyone, please look out for things.

Burglars trashed Kirsty's home during the raid on New Year's Eve 2022

"The paperwork in my laptop bag will mean nothing to those burglars, but it means everything to me,” said Kirsty, urging people to keep their eyes peeled for anything suspicious and to check-up on their neighbours.

“My door was left open all night, and my neighbours saw it was open but assumed I’d popped to the bin or something. I’m not saying it would have made a difference but I could have got there a lot quicker...if you see anything suspicious at a neighbour’s property ring the police on 101,” Kirsty said.

When Kirsty arrived at the property on New Year’s Day she believed the burglars could still be in the property because one television was left at the property and door was wide-open. She called police immediately, and South Yorkshire Police’s Crime Scene Investigation team were dispatched to her property today (January 3).

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for comment.

