Two men from Sheffield have been arrested by Derbyshire Police in relation to a string of burglaries across the Chesterfield area.

The two men, aged 26 and 31, have both been released on police bail as officers continue their investigation into the series of break-ins. Derbyshire Police are appealing for anyone with information regarding the incidents get in touch with officers.

Items including jewelery and cash were stolen from a number of properties in Dronfield Woodhouse between 10am and 10.30pm on December 6. Properties in Balmoral Close, Coniston Road, Cartmel Close and Ingleby Close were targeted by offenders.

Further burglaries on Bowden Avenue and Clifton Avenue in Barlborough took place between 7am and 10pm on December 7, as well as at other properties on Clifton Avenue and New Road in Barlborough, which were targeted between 4pm on December 8 and 10am on December 9. Cash and jewellery were again amongst the items stolen in this series of raids.