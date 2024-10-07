Delivery riders' e-bikes seized in police day of action in Sheffield city centre

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 7th Oct 2024, 09:37 BST
Delivery bikes were among e-bikes seized by police during a day of action in Sheffield city centre.

South Yorkshire Police seized six illegal e-bikes during what they called Operation Steel. They force said some, but not all, had been being used for deliveries.

It saw members of the force’s city centre neighbourhood policing Team (NPT) working with the modern slavery team, the Home Office immigration crime team, and the retail crime team in partnership with Sheffield City Council.

It was designed to target repeat offenders in Sheffield, protect vulnerable people and provide reassurance through proactive patrols.

Police say ‘a number of police resources’ were deployed, including police in plain clothes and operators who monitored live CCTV.

The operation led to six people being arrested, including two who had been recalled to prison.

And a total of six illegal e-bikes were seized after they were spotted being ridden through the city centre.

One knife was recovered by officers, who also conducted 22 stop and searches.

Two people were arrested and charged on suspicion of shoplifting.

Inspector Darius Razaghi, of the city centre NPT, said: "(The) city centre operation can be viewed as a success, and I am extremely pleased with how our teams came together to tackle some of the key issues facing our area.

"I'd like to thank members of the public who stopped to speak to our officers on the day. The information and intelligence you provide us with is hugely important.

“You know your city centre better than anyone and you're our extra eyes and ears when it comes to investigating crime. Please continue to engage with us as we work to make Sheffield a safer place for everyone to live, work, and visit."

You can report a crime to police online or by calling 101.

