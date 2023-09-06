News you can trust since 1887
Deerlands Avenue Parson Cross: Sheffield police 'shut down' house after complaints of antisocial behaviour

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 6th Sep 2023, 16:40 BST
Police have 'shut down' a house on a Sheffield estate - following serious complaints of anti-social behaviour.

Officers have fixed a notice on the door at the property in Parson Cross after working with Sheffield Council to close down the property through a court order, on Deerlands Avenue.

Announcing the closure order in a statement, South Yorkshire Police's Parson Cross neighbourhood policing team said the unacceptable behaviour of people inside and outside the house had blighted the community for a sustained period of time. They added it had caused significant alarm, harassment and distress to those who lived in the immediate area and had showed no sign of stopping, forcing officers to take action.

Pc Alice Boucher said: "I am pleased that we were able to secure a closure order on this disruptive group of individuals and the property, their behaviour was having a significant impact on the local community.

"This order comes after months of hard work to ensure those most affected have their voices heard and this behaviour is stopped. I hope that this positive result sends out a clear message to those involved that we will take action against those who look to make others lives a misery with crime and anti-social behaviour."

Police say that officers from their neighbourhood policing team will conduct regular checks of the address over the next three months to ensure that the order is not breached.

If anyone is found to have breached it will be liable to be arrested and face up to six months in prison, an unlimited fine or both.

