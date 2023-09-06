Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have 'shut down' a house on a Sheffield estate - following serious complaints of anti-social behaviour.

Officers have fixed a notice on the door at the property in Parson Cross after working with Sheffield Council to close down the property through a court order, on Deerlands Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Announcing the closure order in a statement, South Yorkshire Police's Parson Cross neighbourhood policing team said the unacceptable behaviour of people inside and outside the house had blighted the community for a sustained period of time. They added it had caused significant alarm, harassment and distress to those who lived in the immediate area and had showed no sign of stopping, forcing officers to take action.

Pc Alice Boucher said: "I am pleased that we were able to secure a closure order on this disruptive group of individuals and the property, their behaviour was having a significant impact on the local community.

"This order comes after months of hard work to ensure those most affected have their voices heard and this behaviour is stopped. I hope that this positive result sends out a clear message to those involved that we will take action against those who look to make others lives a misery with crime and anti-social behaviour."

Police say that officers from their neighbourhood policing team will conduct regular checks of the address over the next three months to ensure that the order is not breached.