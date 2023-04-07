Eight worst Sheffield streets for anti-social behaviour reports, according to new figures

Newly-released crime figures have revealed that the eight Sheffield streets pictured here were the worst for anti-social behaviour reports in February 2023.

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the eight worst streets in the city for antisocial behaviour in February 2023.

The Star has compared the figures from South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West to compile the list. The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

South Yorkshire Police defines antisocial behaviour as: “Any aggressive, intimidating or destructive activity that damages or destroys another person's quality of life.”

According to the force, anti-social behaviour (ASB) to report to the police may include: begging; the buying or selling of drugs in public; street drinking; off-road motorbikes; hate crime-related vandalism and graffiti; fireworks misuse; threatening/violent neighbours; fly tipping (if it is happening now); prostitution and indecent behaviour and suspicious vehicles.

If the ASB problem you are experiencing is included in the list above, you can report it to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

1 . Reports of anti-social behaviour The eight Sheffield streets pictured here are the locations where the highest number of reports of anti-social behaviour were made in February 2023 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . On or near Haymarket, Sheffield city centre: 7 reports of antisocial behaviour. The highest number of reports of antisocial behaviour in Sheffield in February 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Haymarket, Sheffield city centre, with 7. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . On or near Rushby Street, Fir Vale: 6 reports of antisocial behaviour. The highest number of reports of antisocial behaviour in Sheffield in February 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Rushby Street, Fir Vale, with 6 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . On or near Vivian Road, Firth Park: 5 reports of antisocial behaviour The highest number of reports of antisocial behaviour in Sheffield in February 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Vivian Road, Firth Park, with 5. Photo: Google Photo Sales