A house has been shut down by a Sheffield court, after allegations of antisocial behaviour.

A district judge at Sheffield Magistrates Court has signed a closure ordered for the property, which is on Washington Road, in Sharrow, after concerns were raised by South Yorkshire Police over allegations of antisocial behaviour and drugs at the location.

A spokesman for the force’s Sharrow neighbourhood policing team published a statement saying that they had been granted a partial Closure Order by the court under section 80 of the Antisocial behaviour / Crime Policing Act. He said the order will be in place for three months from yesterday (April 6).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad