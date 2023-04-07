News you can trust since 1887
Washington Road Sharrow: House ‘shut down’ by Sheffield police with court order over antisocial behaviour

A house has been shut down by a Sheffield court, after allegations of antisocial behaviour.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 7th Apr 2023, 17:50 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 17:50 BST

A district judge at Sheffield Magistrates Court has signed a closure ordered for the property, which is on Washington Road, in Sharrow, after concerns were raised by South Yorkshire Police over allegations of antisocial behaviour and drugs at the location.

A spokesman for the force’s Sharrow neighbourhood policing team published a statement saying that they had been granted a partial Closure Order by the court under section 80 of the Antisocial behaviour / Crime Policing Act. He said the order will be in place for three months from yesterday (April 6).

They added: “Under this partial closure the tenant is allowed to stay at the property, however they can not have any persons other than Police/ Housing in the property otherwise they will breach the Order and parties can be arrested. They must also adhere to the conditions of the Closure Order.”