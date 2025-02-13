Police have seized cars after being called to an ‘irresponsible and reckless’ South Yorkshire car meet.

Officers were sent to the incident in Todwick, on the A57 between junction 31 of the M1 and the Red Lion roundabout, on Saturday, amid concerns from residents.

It was the latest incident to happen in Todwick, where a high profile operation was carried out last year over concerns over illegal, high speed racing on that section of road.

Today, Rother Valley MP Jake Richards said South Yorkshire Police have now outlined to him what they are doing to crack down after the latest event.

Police are taking action over the latest A57 car meet between the Red Lion and the M1, near Todwick, Rotherham | Google

He described the Saturday night meet as ‘irresponsible and reckless’.

He said: “I wrote to Rotherham South NPT (Neighbourhood Policing Team) Inspector Darren Birley and have been informed of the police's robust actions in response to Saturday.

“I am pleased to see the police taking this matter very seriously and I will keep residents informed of any further information.”

He said officers from the police’s operational support unit were were sent to the scene and dealt with the incident.

MP Jake Richards has been in touch with South Yorkshire Police

The road was closed at each end of the A57 so officers could deal with some of those in attendance immediately and gather evidence for later prosecution of others.

He said police confirmed that several vehicles were seized on the evening and several drivers were reported on summons for driving without due care and attention

In addition, ‘dozens of vehicles’ were identified and documented. Owners and drivers will be written to and dealt with accordingly, and drivers’ insurance companies will be made aware of their involvement, he said.

Details of the police action follow a public meeting in Todwick to discuss the problem of speeding on the A57.

In October, police revealed concerns over “organised and illegal racing” along that stretch of road, making arrests in a two day operation to deal with the problem.

At the time, the then Rotherham South Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector, Christopher Scanlon, said: “We are aware of current issues around the A57 at Todwick, including anti-social driving and speeding motorists.

“I want to stress that we take a zero-tolerance approach to vehicles being driven and used in an anti-social manner and we will take an enforcement approach to anyone who is a risk on the roads and to our communities.

“We know that these issues will not be solved alone with prosecutions so are looking to work with our partners to find long term solutions to the problems reported along this stretch of road.”