Two new Rotherham sites protected under wildlife legislation

Two council-owned sites in Rotherham have been added to the local authority’s list of protected wildlife areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brookfields Park in the Dearne Valley and Pithouse West near Walsewood have been designated by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council as local wildlife sites, and will be protected under biodiversity policies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both sites were chosen for their important ecological habitats, which provide crucial support for local wildlife and contribute to the area’s biodiversity.

The addition of these sites aligns with the Environment Act 2021, which introduced a strengthened ‘Biodiversity Duty’ for public authorities. It requires councils to conserve and enhance biodiversity, and the inclusion of Brookfields Park and Pithouse West into Rotherham’s Local Wildlife Sites will help the council meet these legal obligations.

Two council-owned sites in Rotherham have been added to the local authority's list of protected wildlife areas.

RMBC is also responding to the growing Nature Crisis, a motion passed in 2022, recognising the decline in UK wildlife. By designating these areas as Local Wildlife Sites, the council is taking steps toward protecting them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any planning applications that affect these sites will be subject to policies aimed at preserving their natural value, in a bid to prevent potential developments from damaging their ecosystems.

Additionally, the sites will require ongoing management to maintain their biodiversity, which RMBC has committed to.

Brookfields Park, which is managed by RMBC’s green spaces team, will have its management costs covered by existing budgets. Similarly, Pithouse West, owned by Rotherham Borough Council, will be looked after by the asset management team. There’s also potential for exploring Biodiversity Net Gain credits, which could fund the management of these sites in the future.