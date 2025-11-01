Dean Noble: Wanted Barnsley man brags on Facebook about life in Scotland amid South Yorkshire Police hunt

Finn Smith
By Finn Smith

Senior Reporter

Published 1st Nov 2025, 05:24 GMT
Drug farm uncovered in Sheffield
While police are in the middle of a full blow manhunt, one wanted man has turned to social media to gloat about his new life.

On October 28, police reaffirmed their ongoing hunt for Barnsley man Dean Noble.

Most Popular

The 33-year-oldpleaded guil ty to two counts of Section 18 assault and one count of Section 47 assault at Sheffield Crown Court in July 2025, after violently attacking three people at a property in Worsborough back in May 2021.

The victims were left with serious injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Dean Noble is wanted by police after failing to show up to begin his nine-year prison sentence for an assault that left three with serious injuries. However, new pictures shared on social media suggest he has fled to Scotland.placeholder image
Dean Noble is wanted by police after failing to show up to begin his nine-year prison sentence for an assault that left three with serious injuries. However, new pictures shared on social media suggest he has fled to Scotland. | SYP

Noble received a two-year suspended sentence, however the court of appeals ended up quashing this and handed him a nine-year prison sentence.

Subsequently, Noble failed to present himself to begin his custodial sentence, with police believing he is actively evading officers.

However, a post on Facebook now suggests that the convicted felon has fled to Scotland.

On the account ‘Deano Noble’, which has shared posts about scaffolding jobs in Barnsley, new pictures recently emerged showing rolling hills with grazing cattle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Been a lovely day today in Scotland lv [love] the new life,” he wrote on October 16.

In respone, a follower wrote:“Stay there you'll be safer son ill [sic] come up at end of month.”

In total, 64 people commented, most of whom shared their love, with one writing: “We all know you have a good heart.”

Meanwhile, South Yorkshire Police say they have issued harbouring notices to three individuals who are suspected of assisting Noble in evading arrest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harbouring a wanted person is a criminal offence, and those who do so could face prosecution.

Sign up to our Whatsapp here

A spokesperson for the force said: “Noble is described as a white man, of average build, with short black hair.

“We know he works as a scaffolder and has been employed all over South Yorkshire. He is known to frequent the Dodworth and Worsbrough areas of Barnsley.

“If you see Noble, please call 999 immediately, or if you have any information on where he may be or where he has been, you can report this by calling 101 quoting investigation number 14/77597/21.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Alternatively, you can provide information 100 per cent anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.”

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted.

Related topics:FacebookScotlandSouth Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice