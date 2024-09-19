David Leadwood: Set of rules 'professional criminal' must abide by in Sheffield
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
David Leadwood, of Pye Bank Road, Pitsmoor, entered the popular bakery on Fargate, Sheffield city centre, on September 10 and attempted to leave without paying for a number of items. He was stopped by a man who retrieved the stock and returned it to the shelves.
South Yorkshire Police says Leadwood, 48, then turned violent, kicking a sign at the man and lunging at him.
Leadwood eventually left the store without paying for a can of energy drink and boarded a bus out of Sheffield city centre. However, he was followed using CCTV cameras and was arrested as he got off the bus.
Subscribe to The Star’s newsletter for all the latest news in Sheffield delivered direct to your inbox
While being transported to custody, Leadwood admitted to stealing a can of energy drink and said he had also kicked a sign. He was charged with theft from a shop and assault by beating and he later pleaded guilty to both charges.
Leadwood was sentenced at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on September 11. He received a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to pay £100 in compensation, £85 costs and a £154 victim surcharge.
He was also made the subject of a criminal behaviour order, which will be valid for two years. It states Leadwood must not “conceal any item prior to payment” at any shop in Sheffield, must leave any store when asked by staff, or “enter any retail or commercial premises without the means to pay for goods.”
It comes after Leadwood was called a “professional criminal” at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court in May this year, after he was jailed for eight weeks for stealing from Lush, also on Fargate.
He also previously stole £650 worth of coats and headphones from Ryman Stationery and New Look in 2023.