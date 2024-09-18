Investigation launched into wrecking spree in Sheffield city centre
Two machines, two TVs, two glass screens, a countertop, a glass door and a chair were damaged an incident in commercial premises on St Paul’s Parade on Saturday, September 14.
South Yorkshire Police has released CCTV images of a man the force would like to speak to in connection with the criminal damage.
A spokesperson said: “An investigation has been launched and following CCTV trawls, officers are now keen to identify the man in the images as they feel he may be able to help with their ongoing enquiries.
“The man is described as black, 6ft tall, of a stocky build and around 30 years old.”
Anyone with information should contact SYP online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 438 of September 14, 2024.
Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or by completing an online form, anonymously, at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.