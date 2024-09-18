Investigation launched into wrecking spree in Sheffield city centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A police probe has been launched into a Sheffield city centre wrecking spree.

Two machines, two TVs, two glass screens, a countertop, a glass door and a chair were damaged an incident in commercial premises on St Paul’s Parade on Saturday, September 14.

South Yorkshire Police has released CCTV images of a man the force would like to speak to in connection with the criminal damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SYP want to speak to this man in connection with criminal damage on September 14. | SYP

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: “An investigation has been launched and following CCTV trawls, officers are now keen to identify the man in the images as they feel he may be able to help with their ongoing enquiries.

Part of St Paul's Parade | Google

“The man is described as black, 6ft tall, of a stocky build and around 30 years old.”

Anyone with information should contact SYP online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 438 of September 14, 2024.

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or by completing an online form, anonymously, at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.