A third man has been charged with the alleged murder of a 16-year-old following a devastating collision in Darnall.

On Wednesday June 4, Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi was walking along Staniforth Road when he was involved in a collision with a car.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and Abdullah was taken to hospital, where he died despite medical staff’s best efforts.

It is understood that the collision involved a grey Audi.

Two men have already been charged with murder, Zulkernain Ahmed, aged 20, and Amaan Ahmed, aged 26, both of Locke Drive, Sheffield.

16-year-old Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi died after being hit by a car in Darnall.

They were also charged with three counts of attempted murder and have been remanded in custody following an appearance at Sheffield Crown Court.

Now a third individual, Adam Mohammed, 29, of Acres Hill Road, has been charged with murder and three counts of attempt murder.

He has been remanded into custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (June 18).

Yesterday (June 17) two men aged 30 and 40 were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They both have been released on bail.

Two people, a man, aged 46, and a woman, aged 45, were previously arrested on the same suspicion and remain on police bail.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Benjamin Wood said: "I would like to thank the local community for their support with our investigation into this heartbreaking incident.

"Abdullah was an entirely innocent bystander who has sadly lost his life. Our thoughts remain with his loved ones who have lost a beloved family member and friend in the most tragic of circumstances. Abdullah's family continue to request that their privacy be respected."