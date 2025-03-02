Official statistics, based on police figures and divided into 70 neighbourhoods which make up Sheffield, show the parts of the city which have been worst hit by vandalism over the last year.

The figures are based on reports to police of incidents between December 2023 and November 2024, and are recognised by Sheffield Council.

Burned buildings, smashed bus shelters, wrecked play equipment and broken windows are all examples of vandalism which has been seen in the city.

The figures are for what is officially termed criminal damage. They also include instances of arson.

They show the total number of reports of neighbourhood-level incidents of criminal damage, and the number as a rate per 1,000 residents. We have ranked the areas on the basis of the cases per 1,000 residents.

The figures are based on where the incidents occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 24 neighbourhoods in the city with the largest number of criminal damage incidents in the gallery below, with the smaller number of cases per person at top, and the area with the largest number listed last.

The photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

Take a look at the gallery below and see where the hotspots are.

1 . Vandalism hotspots Our gallery shows the the 24 neighbourhoods which have seen the most vandalism in Sheffield in the last year. Photo: National World | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . 24th: Crabtree & Fir Vale 24th: Crabtree & Fir Vale had 11.4 neighbourhood-level incidents of criminal damage per 1,000 residents and a total of 107 overall. Photo: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . 23rd: Shiregreen North 23rd: Shiregreen North had 12.2 neighbourhood-level incidents of criminal damage per 1,000 residents and a total of 72 overall. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . 22nd: Richmond & Stradbroke 22nd: Richmond & Stradbroke had 12.4 neighbourhood-level incidents of criminal damage per 1,000 residents and a total of 96 overall. Photo: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales