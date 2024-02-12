News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Daniel Balazs: Barnsley man, 21, found guilty of murder in 'horrific' town centre stabbing

A Barnsley man who stabbed a dad to death in a street has been found guilty of murder.
Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 12th Feb 2024, 18:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A jury needed just 50 minutes of deliberations before finding 21-year-old Daniel Balazs guilty of the murder of 28-year-old dad-of-two Daniel Micska.

Balazs stabbed Daniel in the chest inside an address on Newton Street around 9pm last year, on August 9 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He then fled the scene and travelled to London before handing himself in to a police officer.

Daniel Balazs, of Heelis Street, Barnsley, has been found guilty of the murder of 28-year-old Daniel Varadi.Daniel Balazs, of Heelis Street, Barnsley, has been found guilty of the murder of 28-year-old Daniel Varadi.
Daniel Balazs, of Heelis Street, Barnsley, has been found guilty of the murder of 28-year-old Daniel Varadi.

Detective Inspector Matt Bolger, who was the Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) for the murder investigation, said: "This was a horrific attack in a residential street that has ended the life of a 28-year-old man.

"Balazs killed Daniel in cold blood before fleeing hundreds of miles away to try and evade justice.

"In a further insult to the victim's family, he then pleaded not guilty forcing them all to relive the horror of Daniel's murder in court.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I can't imagine the pain his loved ones have endured as they try to come to terms with losing Daniel and I hope this guilty verdict and the prevailing of justice gives his family and friends some comfort in these difficult times."

Balazs, of Heelis Street, was found guilty of murder earlier today, February 12, after a six-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court. He had already pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article.

Balazs will be sentenced on Tuesday February 13 at Sheffield Crown Court.

Related topics:Police officerBarnsleySheffield