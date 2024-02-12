Daniel Balazs: Barnsley man, 21, found guilty of murder in 'horrific' town centre stabbing
A jury needed just 50 minutes of deliberations before finding 21-year-old Daniel Balazs guilty of the murder of 28-year-old dad-of-two Daniel Micska.
Balazs stabbed Daniel in the chest inside an address on Newton Street around 9pm last year, on August 9 2023.
He then fled the scene and travelled to London before handing himself in to a police officer.
Detective Inspector Matt Bolger, who was the Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) for the murder investigation, said: "This was a horrific attack in a residential street that has ended the life of a 28-year-old man.
"Balazs killed Daniel in cold blood before fleeing hundreds of miles away to try and evade justice.
"In a further insult to the victim's family, he then pleaded not guilty forcing them all to relive the horror of Daniel's murder in court.
"I can't imagine the pain his loved ones have endured as they try to come to terms with losing Daniel and I hope this guilty verdict and the prevailing of justice gives his family and friends some comfort in these difficult times."
Balazs, of Heelis Street, was found guilty of murder earlier today, February 12, after a six-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court. He had already pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article.
Balazs will be sentenced on Tuesday February 13 at Sheffield Crown Court.