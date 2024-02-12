Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A jury needed just 50 minutes of deliberations before finding 21-year-old Daniel Balazs guilty of the murder of 28-year-old dad-of-two Daniel Micska.

Balazs stabbed Daniel in the chest inside an address on Newton Street around 9pm last year, on August 9 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He then fled the scene and travelled to London before handing himself in to a police officer.

Daniel Balazs, of Heelis Street, Barnsley, has been found guilty of the murder of 28-year-old Daniel Varadi.

Detective Inspector Matt Bolger, who was the Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) for the murder investigation, said: "This was a horrific attack in a residential street that has ended the life of a 28-year-old man.

"Balazs killed Daniel in cold blood before fleeing hundreds of miles away to try and evade justice.

"In a further insult to the victim's family, he then pleaded not guilty forcing them all to relive the horror of Daniel's murder in court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can't imagine the pain his loved ones have endured as they try to come to terms with losing Daniel and I hope this guilty verdict and the prevailing of justice gives his family and friends some comfort in these difficult times."

Balazs, of Heelis Street, was found guilty of murder earlier today, February 12, after a six-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court. He had already pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article.