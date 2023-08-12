A 21-year-old has been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death in Barnsley town centre.
Daniel Balazs, of Heelis Street, Barnsley, was charged last night, Friday, August 11, with murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court today, Saturday, August 12.
Police had been called at around 9pm on Wednesday, August 9, to reports of a man with serious injuries inside an address on Newton Street, in Barnsley town centre.
A 28-year-old man was found with a stab wound to his chest and was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.
Police today set formal identification was yet to take place but his family had been informed and were being supported by officers. A post-mortem examination has confirmed he died as a result of a single stab wound.