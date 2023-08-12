A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place

A 21-year-old has been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death in Barnsley town centre.

Newton Street, Barnsley, where a man, aged 28, was found inside a property with a stab wound to his chest and later died. A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder.

Daniel Balazs, of Heelis Street, Barnsley, was charged last night, Friday, August 11, with murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court today, Saturday, August 12.

Police had been called at around 9pm on Wednesday, August 9, to reports of a man with serious injuries inside an address on Newton Street, in Barnsley town centre.

A 28-year-old man was found with a stab wound to his chest and was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.