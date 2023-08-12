News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Three suspects wanted over the murder of 10-year-old girl flee UK
Boss explains Hamer transfer decision as Coventry man signs on
74-year-old victim of Westfield stabbing identified

Daniel Balazs: Barnsley man, 21, charged with murder after 28-year-old stabbed to death in town centre

A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 12th Aug 2023, 13:23 BST

A 21-year-old has been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death in Barnsley town centre.

Newton Street, Barnsley, where a man, aged 28, was found inside a property with a stab wound to his chest and later died. A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder.Newton Street, Barnsley, where a man, aged 28, was found inside a property with a stab wound to his chest and later died. A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder.
Newton Street, Barnsley, where a man, aged 28, was found inside a property with a stab wound to his chest and later died. A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder.

Daniel Balazs, of Heelis Street, Barnsley, was charged last night, Friday, August 11, with murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court today, Saturday, August 12.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police had been called at around 9pm on Wednesday, August 9, to reports of a man with serious injuries inside an address on Newton Street, in Barnsley town centre.

A 28-year-old man was found with a stab wound to his chest and was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.

Police today set formal identification was yet to take place but his family had been informed and were being supported by officers. A post-mortem examination has confirmed he died as a result of a single stab wound.

Related topics:BarnsleyPoliceSouth Yorkshire Police